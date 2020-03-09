Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Dewayne Perry. View Sign Service Information Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 (217)-773-3362 Visitation 10:00 AM Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 View Map Burial Following Services Versailles West Side Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

VERSAILLES - Donald Dewayne Perry, 88, of Versailles was born in Mount Sterling, to Guy E. and Allena B. Smith Perry on May 20, 1931, and passed away at St. John's Hospital in Springfield on March 7, 2020, with family at his side.



He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Douglas A. Perry; two great-grandsons, Joshua and Christopher Perry; and their mother, Kayla Perry; a sister, Joann Bedwell; brother-in-law, Wayne Bridgewater; step-father, Harvey Phillips; step-brother, David Phillips; and his in-laws, Claude Bridgewater and Allen and Fern Bridgewater Thoroman.



Don met Ruth Bridgewater in 1955 and they married on Oct. 5, 1957. She survives at home.



He is survived by two sons, Dan Perry (Jan) of Paloma and Greg Perry of Versailles; three grandchildren, Heather Streit (Brian) and Blake Perry of Jacksonville and April Brown (Noellen) of Apple Valley, Minnesota; step-grandson, Brad Krutmeier (Cheyenne) of Camp Point; great-grandson, Dylan Streit of Jacksonville; two step-grandchildren, Lane and Landry Krutmeier of Camp Point; a very special lady in his life, Christy Horton of Ipava; cousins, nieces and nephews; a step-sister, Mary Gordley (Gene) of Griggsville; brother-in-law, Wade Bedwell of Blandinsville; sister-in-law, Trudy Bridgewater of Chapin; and friend, Linda Robson of Jacksonville.



Don served in the United States Marine Corp from 1951 until 1953 at various camps, ending at Camp Pendleton, California with the engineers and was honorably discharged from there. He worked for Mount Sterling Township and Mount Sterling Creamery where he made ice cream. He transferred to Prairie Farms Dairy in Quincy, working for a total of 43 years, retiring in 1997. Don dearly loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing, mushrooming and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a good, kind man to all. He joined the Presbyterian Church when he was eight years old, was a member of Teamsters Local 916 and 688, the Mount Sterling American Legion Post #374 and the Farm Bureau. One of the greatest honors of his life was flying to Washington D.C. on Sept. 26, 2013, on the Great River Honor Flight for veterans.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Rev. Richard Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Versailles West Side Cemetery. A military service will be conducted at the graveside by the Mount Sterling American Legion Post #374. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Great River Honor Flight or to Parkinson's Foundation to honor his sister.

