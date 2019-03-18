Obituary Print Donald E Houser (1929 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Donald E. Houser, 89, of Springfield, and formerly of Jacksonville, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born December 15, 1929, in Olney, the son of Paul and Thelma Whipple Houser. Don married Joy Carol Dunn on December 23, 1951, and she preceded him in death on June 20, 1993. He married Connie Coultas Jacobs on July 11, 1998, in Jacksonville, and she survives.



Don is also survived by two children, Philip Houser of Bloomington and Diane Elizabeth (Steve) Gordon of Decatur, Georgia; two step-children, Laura (Christopher) Stiltz and Matt Jacobs, both of Springfield; six grandchildren, Wes (Paul) Gordon of New York, Drew Houser of Boulder, Colorado, Lindsey (Chris) Gordon of Atlanta, Georgia, Audrey (R.J.) Carvis of Chicago, Kiley Jacobs of Jacksonville, and Sam Stiltz of Springfield. He is also survived by two nephews, Chuck Houser and David Houser, both of California, and special family friend Carla Houser of Bloomington. Don was preceded in death by one brother, Edwin Houser.



Don graduated as salutatorian of Decatur High School Class of 1947. He attended Millikin University from 1947-48, and the



Don was active in the Jacksonville community, serving on the board of directors of Passavant Hospital, as chairman of the Boy Scout Camp Development Committee, as president of the Jacksonville YMCA for ten years, as the first president of the Jacksonville Ducks Unlimited, and as a state chairman for Ducks Unlimited.



As an avid outdoorsman, Don visited at least 40 states, Canadian provinces, and Mexican states, on various duck hunting, turkey hunting, and fishing trips. Don enjoyed his dogs and painting with acrylics.



1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

