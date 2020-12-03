GREENFIELD — Donald E. Roberts, 92, of Greenfield died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lavender Ridge Assisted Care in Jacksonville.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1928, to Charles and Emma (White) Roberts. He married Anna Mae Loy on March 1, 1962, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Marlene Jones (Tom) of Franklin; Charles (Patty) and Dean (Ruth Ann), both of Roodhouse; Kim Mansfield (Rod) of Murrayville and Terry (Toni) of Greenfield. He is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Betty Lea Whitthuhn, Geneva Whewell and Shirley Cox; and brothers Earl White and Delmar Roberts.

After graduating from White Hall High School, Don attended Brown Business College in Jacksonville, followed by serving in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Anderson Clayton Foods (later A.C. Humko) in Jacksonville for 40 years.

Don lived a very full life as member of Charity Baptist Church in Greenfield and was a member of the Masonic and Shriners lodges, a Greenfield Lions Club past president, and served many years of public service as a trustee for Athensville Township and as board member for Greene County Board and Rockbridge Township Board. He was lovingly called the "Popcorn Man." For more than 75 years he and his family sold popcorn at many local picnics and gatherings from a homemade popcorn stand that his father and uncle built.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Charity Baptist Church in Greenfield. COVID-19 regulations will be followed, and the immediate family will not be present. A graveside service will follow at Richwoods Cemetery, east of Roodhouse, where military honors will be provided by the Tri-County Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Charity Baptist Church of Greenfield, the Shriners, the Greenfield Foundation for Educational Excellence, or the Greenfield High School FFA program. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Please leave a memory or online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.