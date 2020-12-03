1/1
Donald E. Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENFIELD — Donald E. Roberts, 92, of Greenfield died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lavender Ridge Assisted Care in Jacksonville.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1928, to Charles and Emma (White) Roberts. He married Anna Mae Loy on March 1, 1962, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Marlene Jones (Tom) of Franklin; Charles (Patty) and Dean (Ruth Ann), both of Roodhouse; Kim Mansfield (Rod) of Murrayville and Terry (Toni) of Greenfield. He is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Betty Lea Whitthuhn, Geneva Whewell and Shirley Cox; and brothers Earl White and Delmar Roberts.

After graduating from White Hall High School, Don attended Brown Business College in Jacksonville, followed by serving in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Anderson Clayton Foods (later A.C. Humko) in Jacksonville for 40 years.

Don lived a very full life as member of Charity Baptist Church in Greenfield and was a member of the Masonic and Shriners lodges, a Greenfield Lions Club past president, and served many years of public service as a trustee for Athensville Township and as board member for Greene County Board and Rockbridge Township Board. He was lovingly called the "Popcorn Man." For more than 75 years he and his family sold popcorn at many local picnics and gatherings from a homemade popcorn stand that his father and uncle built.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Charity Baptist Church in Greenfield. COVID-19 regulations will be followed, and the immediate family will not be present. A graveside service will follow at Richwoods Cemetery, east of Roodhouse, where military honors will be provided by the Tri-County Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Charity Baptist Church of Greenfield, the Shriners, the Greenfield Foundation for Educational Excellence, or the Greenfield High School FFA program. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Please leave a memory or online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
604 Walnut St.
Greenfield, IL 62044
(217) 368-2202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved