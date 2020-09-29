Donald J. Rawlings, 84, of Savoy and formerly of Waverly passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, while surrounded by his family at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Born in Jacksonville, Don was the son of Donald S. Rawlings and Daisy I. Mann Rawlings of Waverly. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Ann Summers Rawlings. Also surviving are his sisters, Gwendolyn K. Johnston (Butch) and Johnnie A. Murdach; children, Kimberlae R. Takayanagi (Yuichiro), Brent M. Rawlings (Michelle), Bert W. Rawlings (Dawn) and Tammy Miner (Lance); and grandchildren, Lucian Rawlings (Kristina), Ariel and Carl Takayanagi, Sam and Jake Rawlings, Daisy and Oliver Rawlings, and Brianna Miner.

Don was a graduate of Waverly High School, Class of 1953, and Bradley University in Peoria, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, and a Master of Science degree in structural engineering. Don was employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation, where his 37-year career was devoted to designing bridges for the Illinois highway system.

Don also designed his family home at 408 S. Curtiss in Waverly and, together with his wife, Ann, did much of the construction of the home himself. He enjoyed taking art classes at Lincoln Land Community College over the years, accumulating more than 90 credit hours. Don continued to draw and paint to the end of his life, despite a loss of dexterity due to health problems. He collected art books and loved music, from 50s jazz to contemporary rock. Another lifetime interest was the study of the stock markets, progressing from drawing his own charts by hand to daily study of complex computer-generated graphs in recent times.

The Rawlings family would like to express thanks to the doctors and nurses at Barnes-Jewish Hospital for the exemplary care they provided.

A celebration of Don's life will be held in the future. Memorials may be made in Don's name to Waverly Public Library, 291 N. Pearl St., Waverly, IL 62692.