WINCHESTER — Donald L. "Don" Allen, 84, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Nov. 17, 1935, the son of James Bud and Marie Davis Allen. He married Phyllis West and she preceded him in death in 2014.

Surviving are a son, Terry (Kristi) Allen of Oxville; stepchildren, Brenda (Ed) Baker of Jacksonville, William "Bill" (Julie) Kunzeman of Concord and Kathy Crabtree of Wentzville, Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Frannie Allen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Leonard (companion, Karen) Allen of Rushville, William "Bill" Allen of Jacksonville and Judy (Jim) DeOrnellas of Fairfield, Iowas; and a brother-in-law, George DeOrnellas of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Allen; a stepson, Roy Kunzeman; and siblings, James Allen, Virginia Couch, Barbara DeOrnellas and Donna Edmonston.

Don was of the Christian faith. He was a member of Prairie Land Heritage Museum and loved old cars.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Scott County Dog Rescue. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.