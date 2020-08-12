1/1
Donald L. "Don" Allen
WINCHESTER — Donald L. "Don" Allen, 84, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Nov. 17, 1935, the son of James Bud and Marie Davis Allen. He married Phyllis West and she preceded him in death in 2014.

Surviving are a son, Terry (Kristi) Allen of Oxville; stepchildren, Brenda (Ed) Baker of Jacksonville, William "Bill" (Julie) Kunzeman of Concord and Kathy Crabtree of Wentzville, Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Frannie Allen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Leonard (companion, Karen) Allen of Rushville, William "Bill" Allen of Jacksonville and Judy (Jim) DeOrnellas of Fairfield, Iowas; and a brother-in-law, George DeOrnellas of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Allen; a stepson, Roy Kunzeman; and siblings, James Allen, Virginia Couch, Barbara DeOrnellas and Donna Edmonston.

Don was of the Christian faith. He was a member of Prairie Land Heritage Museum and loved old cars.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Scott County Dog Rescue. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
508 West Vandalia Rd
South Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-0444
