1/
Donald L. Scupham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROODHOUSE — Donald L. Scupham, 92, of Roodhouse died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born April 10, 1928, in Winchester, the son of Charles W. and Flora (Hoots) Scupham. His parents died when he was young. He and his siblings were raised by the Lillie Helliwell family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Eileen "Betty" Tate Scupham. They were married in Arkansas on March 18, 1950.

He is survived by two of his four children, sons, Gary Dallas (Martha) Scupham of Flat Rock, North Carolina, and Larry Lee (Judy) Scupham of Merriam, Kansas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Donna Eileen and Julie Anna Scupham.

Donald graduated from Jacksonville High School. He served in Korea in the U.S. Army as sergeant of an anti-aircraft unit in 1950. Donald was a member of First Baptist Church of Roodhouse and was an enthusiastic supporter of Pat Robertson's "700 Club".

A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Richwoods Cemetery, east of Roodhouse. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved