ROODHOUSE — Donald L. Scupham, 92, of Roodhouse died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born April 10, 1928, in Winchester, the son of Charles W. and Flora (Hoots) Scupham. His parents died when he was young. He and his siblings were raised by the Lillie Helliwell family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Eileen "Betty" Tate Scupham. They were married in Arkansas on March 18, 1950.

He is survived by two of his four children, sons, Gary Dallas (Martha) Scupham of Flat Rock, North Carolina, and Larry Lee (Judy) Scupham of Merriam, Kansas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Donna Eileen and Julie Anna Scupham.

Donald graduated from Jacksonville High School. He served in Korea in the U.S. Army as sergeant of an anti-aircraft unit in 1950. Donald was a member of First Baptist Church of Roodhouse and was an enthusiastic supporter of Pat Robertson's "700 Club".

A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Richwoods Cemetery, east of Roodhouse. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.