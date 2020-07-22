SPRINGFIELD — Donald Lee Beemer, 86, of Springfield died at 10:10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Concordia Village Care Center.

Donald was born on Aug. 14, 1933, in Jacksonville, the son of Albert and Lora Vaughn Beemer. He married Alda Lee Roseen on May 17, 1958, in Moline.

Donald was a 1951 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He began his career by serving in the Air Force with the SAC division during the Korean War. Donald was stationed in England for 3 years while serving. He then became an engineering technician with the Illinois Department of Transportation for 33½ years. Donald was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, a volunteer at Memorial Medical Center and a member of the Lions Club. Through the years, he enjoyed playing golf (his second love to his wife, Alda); playing cards, especially poker; and refinishing furniture.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary (Beemer) Biggs; and one brother, James Beemer.

He is survived by his wife, Alda L. Beemer of Springfield; two sons, Brian Beemer of Mobile, Alabama, and Allan (wife, Phyllis) Beemer of Springfield; two grandchildren, Kevin (wife, Lacie) Beemer of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Ryan Beemer of Apopka, Florida; three great-grandchildren, including Emma Kate Beemer of Mobile, Alabama; one sister, Kathryn (husband, Dan) Johnson of Monticello, Iowa; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the ceremonies. Burial will be at a later date.

The family of Donald L. Beemer would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff of Spring Hill Care Center at Concordia Village for the wonderful care over many months.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 2800 W. Jefferson, Springfield, IL 62702; or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 116, Springfield, IL 62701. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.