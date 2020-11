PERRY — DONALD MOUNTAIN, 82, of Perry died Nov. 13. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 in the Wilson Cemetery in Perry. A recording of the service will be available for viewing on Monday afternoon on the funeral home's website www.hendrickerfuneralhome.com. There will be no visitation. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements.