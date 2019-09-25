WINCHESTER — Donald Richard King, 78, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Harold and Marie Pressey King. He married Carol Gregory and she survives at home. Also surviving are his daughters, Dawn Marie Smith and Vanessa King (Noah) Eckhouse; four grandchildren whom he cherished, Oliver and Owen Smith, and Ezra and Axel Eckhouse; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving two years in Vietnam and earning two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He worked for the State of Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety as director of communications.
He was a loving husband and father. He loved to golf with his friends, was a member of the Elks Club, loved life and loved to have fun.
Preceding him in death were his father; his mother; his stepfather, Pearl Lake; two brothers, Wayne (surviving wife, Cheryl of California) and Kenny; and a sister, Patty.
A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Elks Lodge, 231 W. Morgan St., Jacksonville.
Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is assisting with the services.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 25, 2019