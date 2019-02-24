Obituary Print Donald S. Roehrs (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Donald S. Roehrs, 84, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy. He was born August 18, 1934, in Graniteville, Missouri, the son of Paul and Margaret (Dinger) Roehrs. Don married Linda (Mourning)



Don is also survived by three children, Julie (Mike) Evans of Jacksonville, Christie (Andy) Austin of Chatham, and Doug (Renee) Roehrs of Aurora; two step-childen, Amber (Doug) Bunfill and Shanan (Dominic) Casey, both of Jacksonville; 18 grandchildren, Amanda Johnson, Joshua Roehrs, April Wray, Mara Roehrs, Kerri Evans, Kaleigh Friestad, Nick Gregory, Quentin Smith, Daniel Gregory, Darbi Lemmons, Nick Austin, Addie Smith, Katie Austin, Grace Clancy, Claire Austin, Dylan Bunfill, Emmy Bunfill, and Hannah Bunfill; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Norma Robinson of Jacksonville, Karen (Don) DeClue and Patricia Lalumandier, both of Festus, Missouri; four brothers, David (Judy) Roehrs of Concord, James Roehrs of Bethany, Jerry Roehrs of Thornton, Colorado, and Randy (Ellen) Roehrs of Affton, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Jane Atkins, and two brothers, Pete Roehrs and Bob Roehrs.



Don was a home builder. He owned and operated Don S. Roehrs Construction in Jacksonville from 1965 until his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Don loved attending family gatherings, music and singing karaoke. He enjoyed going fishing, watching golf and football and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church, with burial and military rites at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Williamson Funeral Home, and from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or School, or the Quincy Illinois Veterans' Home Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at Donald S. Roehrs, 84, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy. He was born August 18, 1934, in Graniteville, Missouri, the son of Paul and Margaret (Dinger) Roehrs. Don married Linda (Mourning) Smith on June 14, 1980, at First Christian Church in Jacksonville, and she survives.Don is also survived by three children, Julie (Mike) Evans of Jacksonville, Christie (Andy) Austin of Chatham, and Doug (Renee) Roehrs of Aurora; two step-childen, Amber (Doug) Bunfill and Shanan (Dominic) Casey, both of Jacksonville; 18 grandchildren, Amanda Johnson, Joshua Roehrs, April Wray, Mara Roehrs, Kerri Evans, Kaleigh Friestad, Nick Gregory, Quentin Smith, Daniel Gregory, Darbi Lemmons, Nick Austin, Addie Smith, Katie Austin, Grace Clancy, Claire Austin, Dylan Bunfill, Emmy Bunfill, and Hannah Bunfill; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Norma Robinson of Jacksonville, Karen (Don) DeClue and Patricia Lalumandier, both of Festus, Missouri; four brothers, David (Judy) Roehrs of Concord, James Roehrs of Bethany, Jerry Roehrs of Thornton, Colorado, and Randy (Ellen) Roehrs of Affton, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Jane Atkins, and two brothers, Pete Roehrs and Bob Roehrs.Don was a home builder. He owned and operated Don S. Roehrs Construction in Jacksonville from 1965 until his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Don loved attending family gatherings, music and singing karaoke. He enjoyed going fishing, watching golf and football and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church, with burial and military rites at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Williamson Funeral Home, and from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or School, or the Quincy Illinois Veterans' Home Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-1010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 24, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close