PITTSFIELD — Donald Scranton, 77, of Pittsfield — devoted husband and loving father — passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.
He was born May 15, 1942, at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield, the only son of Russell and Beulah Dennison Scranton.
A long-time Pike County resident, Don attended Milton Grade School, East Pike High School and Southern Illinois University and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Farm Short Course. For many years he farmed two properties south and east of Milton and in later years was a salesman with Lawson Products in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was active at Milton Christian Church as a youth and Pittsfield United Methodist Church as an adult. Mr. Scranton also was a Farm Bureau member and served on the Illinois State Young Farmers Committee. As an avid golfer he served a term as chairman of the board of Old Orchard Country Club and helped organized many tournaments. Hobbies included a love of playing bridge and gin rummy, trips involving travel to Florida, and bowling as a young adult.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Kingery Scranton, whom he married Aug. 11, 1968, at Pittsfield United Methodist Church. To this union was born one son, Robert Wayne Scranton of St. Louis, Missouri.
Don also is survived by a sister-in-law, Ada (Don) Darrow of Safety Harbor, Florida; and nieces and a nephew, Susan (Darren) Henninger of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Christine Adams of Washington, Marc (Amber) Darrow of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kim (Dan) Camp of Sparland; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Brittney Henninger of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Ashley (Jake) Anglin and Kaleb Slotter of Washington; Ethan and Jordan Darrow and Cameron Jackson of Atlanta, Georgia,; and Abigail, Isabella, Charlotte and Jonathan Camp of Sparland.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Smith Cemetery near Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Pittsfield United Methodist Church or Smith Cemetery. Condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 12, 2019