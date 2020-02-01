Donald W. Havlin, 81, of Bluffs died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born April 23, 1938, near White Hall, the son of Clarence L. and Mildred May George Havlin. He married Karen McCormick on March 10, 1961, in Bowling Green, Missouri, and she survives.

He also is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Rob) Haley, one grandson, Levi (Jill) Haley, and two great-grandchildren, Hugh and Harper, all of Jacksonville; one half brother, Clarence Brady Havlin, and one half sister, Pollyann (Robert) McCann, both of Wood River; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one half brother, John York Havlin.

Donald retired as an analyst with ACH Foods after 25 years of employment. Prior to that, he worked at Newman Shoes in Jacksonville for 25 years. He was a member of Harmony Lodge #3, A.F. & A.M. and the Chandlerville and Palmyra chapters of Order of Eastern Star, where he served 15 times as worthy patron. He enjoyed fishing, reading, photography, and taking care of his dogs and cats. An avid traveler, Donald and his wife visited Rocky Mountain National Park more than 40 years in a row, hiking nearly every trail and photographing nearly every orchid in the park. He was a perfectionist in everything he did, whether it was woodworking or restoring photos. He devoted hours to studying genealogy and was able to trace his family back to the 1630s. Don will be remembered for his great sense of humor.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private entombment will be at Diamond Grove Columbarium. Memorials are suggested to or . Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.