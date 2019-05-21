WINCHESTER - Donna B. Brackett, 80, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Jacksonville.
She was born Feb. 7, 1939, in Jacksonville. She attended Winchester Schools and married Robert L. "Bob" Brackett in 1965 in Jerseyville.
She worked alongside her husband raising exotic animals, operating traveling petting zoos and their own local zoo. She also enjoyed her horses, taking great pride in participating in many parades. Donna also enjoyed traveling, especially the many trips to Texas, and had a fondness for western movies.
Donna is survived by her children, Jay Tennill of Monet, Missouri, Tony Flowers of Bluffs, Sandy (Jeff) Main of Hillview, Diana Brackett of Jacksonville; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Tony and Betty Babick; her husband, Bob; and two daughters, Tonya Mueller and Terri Graves.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to the Scott County Dog Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 21, 2019