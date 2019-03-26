Obituary Print Donna J. (McGinnis) Earles (1937 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Donna J. Earles, 81, of Jacksonville passed away at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.



Donna was born on Nov. 26, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of Lee Roy and Otha Dickey McGinnis. She married James Earles on Oct. 26, 1957, in Loami; he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2011.



Donna retired from the SIU Eye Institute, where she was employed as a receptionist. She was a founding member of Community Christian Church in Jacksonville. Donna enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, flowers, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She also was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jonathan Earles; and a brother, Kurt McGinnis.



She is survived by her children, Jan Earles, Craig (wife, Sherry) Earles and Lisa Finch, all of Jacksonville, Kerry (husband, Russ) Hull of Paducah, Kentucky, and Jay (Jennifer Hill) Earles of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Elly Finch, Lee Earles, Teresa Earles, Tucker Finch, Kale Hull and Emily Hull; great-grandchildren, Gavin Colwell, Mason Earles, Bransen Fromme and Elliott Lutz; siblings, Cindy (husband, Tom) Riess of Cummings, Georgia, and Casey (wife, Becky) McGinnis of Kansas City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.



Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society in Springfield.



The family will host a memorial ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Community Christian Church, 405 Finley St., Jacksonville.



Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church, 405 Finley St., Jacksonville, IL 62650.



