WINCHESTER — Donna J. Michaels, 82, of White Hall and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in White Hall.
She was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Jacksonville, the daughter of David and Beulah Welch Owings. Donna was a loving mother and homemaker who enjoyed crocheting and painting.
Surviving are her daughters, Teresa Baker of Atoka, Oklahoma, and Kelly Miller of Industry; her brother, Douglas Owings of Winchester; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Winchester City Cemetery. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
