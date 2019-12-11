Donna J. Swanson, 70, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Carlinville, the daughter of William R. and Geraldine M. Cox Vieira.
Surviving are nieces, Tina (Mike) McHugh of Alsey and Regina (Aaron) Patterson of Jacksonville; and great-nieces, Katherine McHugh and Kenzie Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Karen Kay in infancy and William (Bill) Vieira; paternal grandparents, William and Nellie Vieira; and maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Lucille Cox.
Donna retired from the State of Illinois Deptartment of Mental Health after 31 years. She enjoyed time with her nieces, numerous club activities and crafting.
A celebration of life will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 11, 2019