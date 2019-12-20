BYRON — Donna Jean Boes, 72, of Byron died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 16, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Louis R. and Vera E. (Leffler) German. She attended Jacksonville schools. Donna married Larry Boes on Aug. 15, 1964, in Rockford.
She was a former member of Cathedral Baptist Church in Rockford. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Donna served her community as an election judge. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, shopping, sewing and doing macramé.
She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Larry of Byron; a daughter, Julie (Bradley) Frye of Byron; sons, Bradley Boes of Byron and formerly of Jacksonville and Brian (Melissa) Boes of Roscoe; six grandchildren; Joshua Frye, Courtney (Nickolas) Williams, Kahley (Sam) Watkins, Jordan Boes, Ryan (Cali) Zoeller and Kayla Zoeller; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Judith Osborne of Mesa, Arizona; and a special aunt, Barb Boes of Rock City and formerly of Rockford.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 506 W. Merchant St., Byron, with burial at Byron Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2019, at the funeral home in Byron. The family would like to thank Roxie Welch for her special care of Donna and also thanks to Serenity Hospice and Home. Condolences may be left online at farrellhollandgale.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 20, 2019