Donna Jean Dyke, 55, of Waverly died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 17, 1963, in Springfield, daughter of the late Roy Lee and Marjorie Goacher Long.
Surviving are two sons, Jeremiah Dyke of Springfield and Jonathan Dyke (Olivia) of Waverly; one grandson, Aiden Dyke of Waverly; a friend, Carol Outain of Waverly; and two nephews, Eric Long of Jacksonville and Randy Long of Waverly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Darrell Long and Donald Long.
Donna was a graduate of Waverly High School and attended Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, receiving a paramedic license. She worked for various ambulance companies, including America and Dunn ambulance services. Donna loved to cook and was an animal lover who loved her dogs and cats.
Private services will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Donna Dyke Memorial Fund, c/o Peoples Bank in Waverly. Neece Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 18, 2019