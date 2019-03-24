Donna Jean Houston Hurst, 81, of Broken Arrow, OK, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence. The family will meet friends from 10- 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, followed by a celebration of life memorial service at 11:45 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, north of Jacksonville.
