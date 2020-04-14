Donna Madeline Jones Mason passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020, at Prairie Village Healthcare Center in Jacksonville.

She was born in Woodson on July 30, 1934, the daughter of Howard F. and Emily Adams Hayes. At the age of 8, after the death of her mother, she was adopted by Cameron (Casey) and Lucille Adams Jones of Woodson. She married the love of her life, John "Reg" Mason, on June 12, 1955, at Lynnville Christian Church, and he survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Jeffrey Roger (Susan) of St. Charles, Missouri, John Kevin (Glenda) of South Jacksonville and Timothy Stewart (Lauri) of rural Winchester; seven grandchildren, Scott (Nichole), James (Kelsy), Brittany (Jeff) Cummings, Corey (Tiffiny), Kevin, Courtney (Nick) Mummert and Beau (fiancée, Rachel); and one stepgrandson, Jake Morris. She has eight great-grandchildren, Bailey, William, Avery, Henry, Lincoln, Ellie, Conner and Chloe. She also is survived by two sisters, Annabelle (James) Craig and Bonnie (the late Elvis) Reynolds; and one brother, Sonny (Phyliss) of Arizona. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty (Floyd) Dickerson and Delores Roberts; and one brother, Joe (Rose, who survives).

Donna graduated from Jacksonville High School in the Class of 1952 and worked at Ranson Insurance Agency and the Morgan County Circuit Clerk's office. She helped Reg on the farm and volunteered at Passavant Area Hospital's gift shop for 20 years. They enjoyed their home in the Ozarks for 20 years and traveling to Florida in the the winter.

A private service will be held at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The ceremony will be webcast at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Donna's Tribute Wall on the funeral home's website at airsman-hires.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Christian Church or your .