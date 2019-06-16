WHITE HALL - Donna P. Baze, age 76, of White Hall, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Alton, the daughter of Lacey and Flora Monroe Sons. She married John Baze Jr. June 24, 1964, and he preceded her in death Sept. 19, 1975.
She is survived by two daughters, Paulette (John) Adams of White Hall and Hildrith (Steven) Schaeffer of Lakewood, Colorado; two sons, John (Michelle) Baze of Waynesville, Missouri and Charles (Bettina) Baze of Germany; seven stepchildren, Richard, Kevin, John, David, Scott, Joy and Anita Baze; 26 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie Berry of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a stepdaughter, Christina Baze; a grandchild, Misty D. Baze; and two siblings, Hollis Joy Monroe and Jerry Sons.
Donna enjoyed crafting, gardening, collecting things and spending time with her best friend, Debbie Dirksmeyer.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to The Pine Tree Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 16, 2019