Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Funeral service 11:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650

Donna Ruth (Schone) Scroggins, age 83, of Jacksonville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.



Donna was born Feb. 23, 1936, in Arenzville, to parents Gustav Schone and Alma (Lovekamp) Schone. She graduated from Arenzville High School in 1954 and worked in River Forest for two years before moving to Jacksonville and enrolling in Passavant Hospital's nursing program. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1959.



Donna met her husband, Ralph Scroggins, in 1962 while both were employed at the Jacksonville State Hospital. They were married May 26, 1962. Donna is survived by her two children, Brenda (Barry) Hughes of Muscatine, Iowa and Brett (Colleen) Scroggins of Hernando Beach, Florida. Her grandchildren are Jacob (Jessica) Scroggins of Phoenix, Arizona, Aemilia Scroggins of Flagstaff, Arizona, Justin and Jonathon Hughes of Muscatine, Iowa, Madison and Morgan Baldwin of Hernando Beach, Florida and Thomas Baldwin and Patrick Baldwin also of Hernando Beach, Florida. Donna is also survived by her sister, Maxine Becker of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.



Ralph and Donna were members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jacksonville for many years. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and three siblings, Eunice Rabe of Clay Center, Kansas, Earline Roberts of Anaheim, California and Robert Schone of Arenzville.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

