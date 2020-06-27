Doris E. Houts, 88, of Jacksonville died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Heritage Health in Springfield.

She was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Beryl and Mary Lowden Liter. She married Robert Lewis and they later divorced. She then married Robert Houts in 1985 in Tucson, Arizona, and he preceded her in death in 1996.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Handy of Springfield; one son, Warren (Lisa) Lewis of Northridge, California; three grandchildren, Grant Handy of Chicago and Amanda Lewis and Andrew Lewis, both of Northridge, California; and four stepchildren, Pam (Mike) McConnell of Lenexa, Kansas, Harriet "Hattie" (Greg) Owen of Centennial, Colorado, Patricia Goodfriend of Leawood, Kansas, and Margaret "Peg" (Rick) Legner of Long Beach, California. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Justin Lewis; two brothers, Dale Liter and Glen Liter; and one stepson, Robert V. Houts II.

Mrs. Houts was a 1949 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked for many years at The Farmers State Bank and Trust Co. and then for the City of Jacksonville's Building Inspections Department. In 1978, she moved to Tucson and worked for Wells Fargo Bank. Doris was a member of Brooklyn United Methodist Church for many years. She especially enjoyed bowling.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Liter Baptist Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.