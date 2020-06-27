Doris E. Houts
1931 - 2020
Doris E. Houts, 88, of Jacksonville died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Heritage Health in Springfield.

She was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Beryl and Mary Lowden Liter. She married Robert Lewis and they later divorced. She then married Robert Houts in 1985 in Tucson, Arizona, and he preceded her in death in 1996.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Handy of Springfield; one son, Warren (Lisa) Lewis of Northridge, California; three grandchildren, Grant Handy of Chicago and Amanda Lewis and Andrew Lewis, both of Northridge, California; and four stepchildren, Pam (Mike) McConnell of Lenexa, Kansas, Harriet "Hattie" (Greg) Owen of Centennial, Colorado, Patricia Goodfriend of Leawood, Kansas, and Margaret "Peg" (Rick) Legner of Long Beach, California. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Justin Lewis; two brothers, Dale Liter and Glen Liter; and one stepson, Robert V. Houts II.

Mrs. Houts was a 1949 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked for many years at The Farmers State Bank and Trust Co. and then for the City of Jacksonville's Building Inspections Department. In 1978, she moved to Tucson and worked for Wells Fargo Bank. Doris was a member of Brooklyn United Methodist Church for many years. She especially enjoyed bowling.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Liter Baptist Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

March 30, 2020
Praying for you and your family. She was a strong, hardworking woman who took care of her family. She is in her well-deserved reward.
Betty Dold
Friend
March 29, 2020
Kathy, so sorry to learn of the passing of your mother. Take care and know we're all thinking of you.
Lisa Riegel
Friend
March 28, 2020
Very sorry to hear about yr mom, Kathy.Many good memories of her when u lived on I think Doolin Avenue close to Darrel Leitze. May she be at peace in Heaven.
Terri Beadles Smith
March 28, 2020
Kathy so sorry for your loss of your mother. Cherish the memories and hold them close in your heart.
Kathy Newbery
Classmate
