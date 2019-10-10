Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jean Baptist. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary





Doris was born Aug. 10, 1940, in rural Jacksonville, the daughter of Glen and Helen Foster Baptist.



Doris is survived by her children, Cindy (David) Barber of Jacksonville, Theresa (Gary Remmers) Dobson of Woodson and Byron (Kelly) Pool of Murrayville; and two granddaughters, Hannah Grace and Lydia Anne Pool.



Doris attended Jacksonville High School and Hi-Fashion Cosmetology School.



Never one to take the front stage, she was always a great supporter, encouraging those around her to follow their dreams. Doris was a champion of the underdog, whether it was her beloved Chicago Cubs - with whom she finally got to celebrate their World Series Championship victory in 2016 along with all of their other lifetime fans - a stray animal needing food and shelter, or donating toys for children.



Doris enjoyed many years of quilting, taking care of her many flower gardens, telling colorful stories of her Portuguese family and heritage, and listening to Elvis. But no joy compared to being "Nana" to her granddaughters, Hannah and Lydia. They were truly all that was beautiful and good in her world.



Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister and a brother.



A private service will be held with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 10, 2019

