GREENFIELD — Doris L. (Sanders) Jouett, 95, of Greenfield died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

She was born March 16, 1925, in Kemper to Charles P. and Freda B. (Rathgeber) Sanders. She married John L. Jouett on Sept. 2, 1943, in St. Charles, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2006.

Surviving are a son, John L. (Fern) Jouett of Monument, Colorado; a daughter, Jan Rollins of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Chet) Seward of Denver, Colorado, Kim (Tim) Runkle of Jacksonville and Kraig (Erin) Rollins of St. Charles, Missouri; and four great-grandchildren, Jack and Ella Seward, Tessa Runkle and Graham Rollins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Keith Rollins; and a sister, Deane Spencer.

Known as "Goggy" to her family, she was a member of Greenfield United Methodist Church. She was a supervisor for Colorcraft in Jacksonville and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching "Wheel of Fortune" and golf, sewing and crocheting. She was an excellent pie maker.

Private family services will be held with burial to follow at Medora Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Greenfield United Methodist Church or BJC Hospice and can be mailed to Shields-Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut St., Greenfield, IL 62044.