Doris Rose "D.R." Thurmon, 91, of La Jolla, California, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
D.R. grew up in Jacksonville, the daughter of Martin and Irma. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Carthage College. She married Weef (Francis/"Nero") Thurmon and they moved to California in 1951.
D.R. is survived by her three children, Connie, Marty and Becky; and her granddaughter, Linsey.
D.R was always known for her style, flair, kindness and love.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 7, 2019