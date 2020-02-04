Doris S. Gaines, 80, of Jacksonville, Florida, and formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Florida.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1939, in Concord, the daughter of William Edward and Lula M. Cox Hamm. She married James Willoughby, who preceded her in death. She later married John Gaines on June 14, 1991, in Jacksonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2002.

Doris is survived by three sons, Jim K. (Judith) Willoughby of Bloomington, George (Darlene) Willoughby of Huntington, West Virginia, and Earl Willoughby of Jacksonville, Florida; and one daughter, Teresa (Joe) Padgett of Fairbanks, Alaska. She also is survived by three stepsons, John (Pam) Gaines of Concord, Bill (Stacey) Gaines and Jim (Michell) Gaines, both of Jacksonville, Illinios; two stepdaughters, Debbie (Rex) Good Pasture of Good Hope and Pattie Gaines of Beardstown; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Doris is survived by one brother, Frank Hamm; and two sisters, Mary K. Angle and Tina (Gene) Dunn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and her siblings William Hamm, Virgle Hamm, Charles Hamm, Barb Hamm and Louis Clayton.

Doris worked as a cook at JARC, Golden Corral and several nursing homes throughout the Jacksonville area. She loved reading and dancing in her spare time.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Illinois. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.