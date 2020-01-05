Dorothy Dean Butler, 95, of South Jacksonville, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 3, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.
She was born April 5, 1924 in Jacksonville, the daughter of William Henry and Bertha Lee Waterfield Sorrill. She married Samuel M. Butler on April 2, 1955, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on March 30, 1999.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews; including, Devon Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville and Jean Brown of Ashland. She was preceded in death by two brothers, R. Marvin Sorrill (surviving wife, Kay of Jacksonville) and James Sorrill, and two sisters, Mary Orris and Wilma Sorrill.
Mrs. Butler was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on the family farm for many years. She was a member of the Woodson Unity Presbyterian Church and had been active in the Rural Youth Group, Home Extension and the Unity Workers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Liter Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 5, 2020