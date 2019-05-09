Dorothy Coleman DeGroot-Fearno, 84, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in St. Louis.
She was born June 30, 1934, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Thomas Leo and Iva Iona Clayton Coleman. In 2000, she married Alan Fearno in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he survives.
She also is survived by two sons, Gerald DeGroot and Steven DeGroot, and two grandsons, Jared DeGroot (Tacy Mayner) and Jaden DeGroot, all of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Mia DeGroot and Hylan DeGroot; two stepsons, Duane (Diane) Fearno and Kevin (Kristi) Fearno, and two stepgranddaughters, Sierra and Bailey, all of Kansas; two sisters and three brothers, Marilyn McMeans of Jacksonville, Betty Conover of Chapin, Joe Coleman of Jacksonville, Jim Coleman of Peoria, and Gene Coleman of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Wayne DeGroot; and two sisters, Shirley Craig and Catherine Wohlers.
Dorothy was an active member of the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed any kind of country and western dancing with Alan, and she had a passion for taking photos.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Land Down Syndrome Society. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 9, 2019