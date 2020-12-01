LEWISTOWN — Dorothy Fern Taylor, 94, a resident of Heritage Health Care in Jacksonville and formerly of Farmington, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the health care facility.

She was born March 14, 1926, at the family farm near Arnold, Kansas, the daughter of Fred and Cynthia (Jarvis) Frye. She married Robert E. Taylor on May 23, 1953, in Danforth Chapel at Kansas State University. He preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 1998.

Survivors include five children, Diane (Matt) Hollendonner of Jacksonville, Curtis (Judy) Taylor of Farmington, Patricia (David) Pilkington of Cuba, Linda (Jeff) Burnham of Decatur and Camille (Tim) Hufnagel of Chaska, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, Ben (Elizabeth) Hollendonner, Billy Hollendonner, Caleb (Melissa) Taylor, Sarah (Andrew) Warfield, Amanda Pilkington, Christopher (Candace) Pilkington, Daniel (Ceirina) Burnham, Alison Burnham, Claire Burnham, Margaret (Eric) Jostad and Harrison Hufnagel; and five great-grandchildren, Madelyn Taylor, Catherine Taylor, Lillian Burnham, Adelia Pilkington and Aubri Ford.

After graduating in 1942 from Arnold High School, she received a teaching certificate from Fort Hays Kansas State College and taught school at School District #33 in Bazine, Ness County, Kansas, from 1943 to 1944. During World War II, she worked as a clerk typist at Walker Army Airfield near Hays. After Walker closed, she transferred to Garden City Army Airfield. She also worked as a clerk for the IRS in Kansas City. She attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, where she met her future husband on a blind date. She lived on the family farm in Farmington until retiring to Knoxville and later moved to Metamora and then to Jacksonville. She was a member of Providence Chapel United Methodist Church near Fairview, where she taught Sunday school and helped with the church socials and dinners. She enjoyed family events, traveling to Kansas to visit relatives, vacations in Colorado, and gardening. She faithfully attended sports events, show choir productions, school plays, and every other activity in which her grandchildren participated. She loved playing games and coloring with her great-granddaughters.

A private family service will be held with the Rev. Jonathan Warren officiating. Burial will be at Cuba Cemetery in Cuba. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville. Condolences may be made at henrylange.com. Henry-Lange Memorial Homes in Lewistown is in charge of arrangements.