PALMYRA — Dorothy Fletcher, 88, of Modesto and formerly of Chrisman died Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 6, 1930, in Chrisman, daughter of the late Otis and Myrtle Vice Vest.
She married Odell Cox in 1970 and he preceded her in death in 1975. She later married Raymond Wayne Fletcher on May 20, 1978, and he preceded her in death in 2004.
Surviving are three nieces, Nancy, Lila and Sherie; and two nephews, Stanley and Tim.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Charles L. "Chuckie" Batchelor; two brothers, Elvin Vest and Raman Vest; and one sister, Lucille Vest.
Dorothy graduated in 1948 from Chrisman High School. Dorothy came to the Scottville area in 1959 and years later moved to Modesto. She has many friends with whom she enjoyed visiting. Over the years she enjoyed taking many, many friends and elderly people where they needed and wanted to go.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Woodland Cemetery in Chrisman. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Northwestern Rescue Squad, c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 5, 2019