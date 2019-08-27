Dorothy L. McKinney, 96, of Jacksonville died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born Dec. 21, 1922, in Perry, the daughter of Charles Richard and Bernice Baker Wade. She married Thomas Patrick McKinney on July 3, 1942, in Perry, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2007.
Dorothy is survived by four children, Patricia Broadus and Kathleen (Larry) Littler, both of Jacksonville, John Thomas (Jillane) McKinney of Springfield and Terry (Steve Lawson) McKinney of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Wade of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Merle Wade and Richard Wade.
Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother and also worked for several years in the cafeteria at Turner Junior High. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles, gardening and camping.
A private service will be held. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Services Hospice. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 27, 2019