CARROLLTON - Dorothy M. Starkweather, 96, of Carrollton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor.She was born March 22, 1923, in West Frankfort, IL, the daughter of William Stanley and Ethel (nee Sides) Rains. On Dec. 25, 1948, she married Eldon L. Starkweather, who preceded her in death on March 15, 1986.She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carrollton where she participated in the choir for many years. She had previously been a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and the West End Reading Circle.Mrs. Starkweather was born in West Frankfort, and grew up there. She also taught Elementary Vocal Music there from 1942-45. She received a B.S. in Education from the University of Illinois in 1947, and a M.S. in Music, English, and Elementary Education from the University of Illinois in 1948. She taught Vocal Music and English in Effingham,from 1948-49 and in Jerseyville, from 1949-1950. She taught Fifth Grade in Carrollton Elementary School from 1968-1983. She was also President of the Egyptian Chapter of Music Teachers National Association from 1962-64. She also enjoyed sewing, music, and travel.Survivors include one son, Stanley L. (Nellie) Starkweather of Madisonville, KY; one daughter, Cynthia S. Snyder of Jerseyville; one grandchild, Katherine (Cory) Darr of Jerseyville; one great-grandchild, Kyle Darr of Jerseyville; and two sisters, Marilyn Coleman and Nancy Durham.She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. W.S. Rains; and two sisters, Norma Rains and Betty Armstrong.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Carrollton, with burial to follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. The Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of the services. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church.

