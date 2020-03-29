WHITE HALL — Dorothy Mae Jackson Cox, 88, of White Hall passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Feb. 13, 1932, in White Hall, the daughter of Charles and Julie Lockhart Jackson. She married Keith Cox on Sept. 1, 1948, in Jerseyville, and he survives.

She also is survived by two sons, Melvin Leroy (Donna) Cox of White Hall and Duane (Karen) Cox of Coffeen; a daughter, Judy Harr of Hardin; 10 grandchildren, Kim (Rob) Parmenter, Nikki (Jimmy) Buchannan, Jamey (Gina) Hoots, Brandi (John) Bowman, Heaven (A.J.) Wiser, Amanda (J.R.) Crain, D.J.(Deanna) Cox, Cheyenne Cox, Dakota Cox and Austin Cox; 18 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Betty Williams of Roodhouse and Pearl VanMeter, Louise Alred and Alice Inman, all of White Hall; and two brothers, Bob Jackson of Greenfield and Lloyd Jackson of Muphysboro. She was preceded in death by a son, David Cox; a brother, Charles "Red" Jackson; and three sisters, Margaret Cox, Mary Ann Cox and Rosie Seymoure.

Dorothy worked at Coates Locker in White Hall, White Hall Hospital and then White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for several years. She enjoyed quilting, bingo, dancing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Because of current regulations against large gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at White Hall Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Airsman- Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.