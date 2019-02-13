Obituary Print Dorothy Maxine (Sweeten) Booth (1965 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

BEARDSTOWN — Dorothy Maxine Booth, 53, of Beardstown died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home.



She was born May 13, 1965, in Beardstown, the daughter of Ralph Henry and Mary Elizabeth Yeager Sweeten. She married Paul Anthony "Tony" Booth on Oct. 5, 2001, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2007.



She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Atwood (companion, Mike Self) of Beardstown; five grandchildren, Makayla Lopez, Bogarth Lopez Jr., Nathaniel Atwood, and Kalieb and Marcos Sebastian all of Beardstown; two stepsons, Matt and Mark Booth; three sisters, Mary Holsman of Florence, Teresa Pascal of Jacksonville and Patty (husband, Robbie) Foster of Jacksonville; one brother, Ralph Henry ""Bubby"" Sweeten Jr.; her aunt, Bonnie Sleek of Jacksonville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Dorothy attended Beardstown schools. She was a certified nursing assistant and also worked in the dietary department in nursing homes. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed singing, being out on the river, and playing cards. She loved her family and enjoyed being able help with her grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. A meal and time of fellowship will be held at the memorial home following the celebration. There will be no burial.



Memorials have been suggested to the family of Dorothy Booth. Condolences may be left online at BEARDSTOWN — Dorothy Maxine Booth, 53, of Beardstown died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home.She was born May 13, 1965, in Beardstown, the daughter of Ralph Henry and Mary Elizabeth Yeager Sweeten. She married Paul Anthony "Tony" Booth on Oct. 5, 2001, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2007.She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Atwood (companion, Mike Self) of Beardstown; five grandchildren, Makayla Lopez, Bogarth Lopez Jr., Nathaniel Atwood, and Kalieb and Marcos Sebastian all of Beardstown; two stepsons, Matt and Mark Booth; three sisters, Mary Holsman of Florence, Teresa Pascal of Jacksonville and Patty (husband, Robbie) Foster of Jacksonville; one brother, Ralph Henry ""Bubby"" Sweeten Jr.; her aunt, Bonnie Sleek of Jacksonville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.Dorothy attended Beardstown schools. She was a certified nursing assistant and also worked in the dietary department in nursing homes. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed singing, being out on the river, and playing cards. She loved her family and enjoyed being able help with her grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. A meal and time of fellowship will be held at the memorial home following the celebration. There will be no burial.Memorials have been suggested to the family of Dorothy Booth. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com. Funeral Home Colwell Memorial Home

515 State Street

Beardstown , IL 62618

(217) 323-1100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 13, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close