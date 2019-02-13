BEARDSTOWN — Dorothy Maxine Booth, 53, of Beardstown died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 13, 1965, in Beardstown, the daughter of Ralph Henry and Mary Elizabeth Yeager Sweeten. She married Paul Anthony "Tony" Booth on Oct. 5, 2001, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2007.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Atwood (companion, Mike Self) of Beardstown; five grandchildren, Makayla Lopez, Bogarth Lopez Jr., Nathaniel Atwood, and Kalieb and Marcos Sebastian all of Beardstown; two stepsons, Matt and Mark Booth; three sisters, Mary Holsman of Florence, Teresa Pascal of Jacksonville and Patty (husband, Robbie) Foster of Jacksonville; one brother, Ralph Henry ""Bubby"" Sweeten Jr.; her aunt, Bonnie Sleek of Jacksonville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Dorothy attended Beardstown schools. She was a certified nursing assistant and also worked in the dietary department in nursing homes. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed singing, being out on the river, and playing cards. She loved her family and enjoyed being able help with her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. A meal and time of fellowship will be held at the memorial home following the celebration. There will be no burial.
Memorials have been suggested to the family of Dorothy Booth. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.
