Service Information Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-1100 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 Funeral 10:00 AM Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618

BEARDSTOWN — Dorothy May Cline, 94, of Beardstown died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Dec. 23, 1924, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of David George Rulon and Laverna Ethel Simmons Rulon Culves. She married Homer Henry Cline on March 22, 1947, at Rushville United Methodist Church and he preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1988.



She is survived by her children, Larry Dale (wife, Bibi) Cline and Kimberly Kay Cline (husband, Jim) Watson, both of Beardstown; three grandsons, Matthew James, Joshua Taylor and Zachary David Watson; and a daughter adopted with love, Diane Lauzon of Rushville. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Dorothy attended Beardstown schools and then began working at Illinois Glove Factory and Steak 'n Shake before starting a family. She was a homemaker who made sure her children had everything they needed. She was kindhearted, never met a stranger and always put others first. Her friends and family always knew the door was open if they needed anything. She would greet you with a smile and leave you with a hug and kiss.



Known for her ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers, some may be surprised to learn of the extreme shyness of her youth. Yet even as a child, she possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter and joking around, will never be forgotten.



Family and friends were Dorothy's passion and delight. She grew up poor by many standards, but she was rich in the love and kindness that she gave to everyone she encountered. She loved to celebrate holidays with friends and family. She would cook enough food to feed an army. Christmas was such an important time of the year for her. She would start buying gifts almost right after the first of the year. Presents would be packed around the tree. She would sit and admire the lights and ornaments for hours at a time. Christmas morning always brought her family together to share gifts of love from her heart and a day of cooking, eating and playing games.



Dorothy lived for her family. She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. She not only was a homemaker but she raised her three grandchildren. They called her Nanny! She saw them take their first steps, kissed their boo boos, rocked and sang them to sleep. She praised their every accomplishment, big or small. Seeing them grow to become loving people gave her such pride and joy.



Possessing a true servant's heart, Dorothy faithfully cared for friends and family through her delicious cooking and baking. Mrs. Cline enjoyed keeping busy with her many hobbies throughout her life, including roller skating; a love for music and dancing; sewing/embroidey; baking and decorating cakes/cookies, especially at Christmastime, surrounded by her family; canning; bird watching; and raising her beloved roses. She recently attended Beardstown First United Methodist Church and was a member of Beardstown VFW Auxiliary Post #1239. Dorothy was a classy lady who loved to dress up and just recently fell in love with having her nails polished while bonding with her daughter. She cherished family and will be greatly missed by all.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the memorial home.



Memorials have been suggested to Zachary Watson for his college education expenses. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 13, 2019

