CARROLLTON - Douglas D. McCarry, 41, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Carrollton on May 22, 1978, he was the son of the late Kirby McCarry and Carolyn (Hartman) McCarry of Carrollton.
Surviving, besides his mother, are a son, Dalton Jeffrey McCarry; and a daughter, Jaleigh Danielle McCarry; a sister, Emily (companion Jake Retherford) McCarry of Carrollton; aunts, Martha Price of Carrollton and Joanne Breden of St. Charles, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his father and Doug Smith.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. John's Cemetery in Carrollton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to a fund for his children at Carrollton Bank. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
