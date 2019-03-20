Obituary Print Drew V. Mallicoat (1986 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Drew V. Mallicoat, 32, of Jacksonville died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born Sept. 19, 1986, in Springfield, the son of Al Mallicoat and Sharon Lynn Wellenkamp, and they survive.



He also is survived by his maternal grandmother, Marjorie Wellenkamp of Jacksonville; four maternal uncles, Rodney (Evelyn) Wellenkamp of Jacksonville, Roger (Pat) Wellenkamp of Beardstown, Terry (Connie) Wellenkamp of Jacksonville and Bill (Kathy) Wellenkamp of Beardstown; one fraternal aunt, Carolyn Mallicoat of Ashland; one fraternal uncle, Jordy Gotschall of South Jacksonville; numerous cousins; and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brett Mallicoat, in infancy; and an uncle, Gary (surviving wife, Sharon Faye) Wellenkamp.



Drew absolutely loved and knew his cars. He also was able to quote a vast variety of movies verbatim. He was a loyal best friend to his beloved dog, Shadow, and enjoyed traveling extensively with Shadow and his mother, Sharon.



A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Park Foundation/Bark Park. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

