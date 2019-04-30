Duane K. Hysell, 82, of Jacksonville died Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Flint, Michigan, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hysell. He married Carolyn Scholes on Oct. 17, 1971, at the Church of God in Ashland, and she survives.
Duane also is survived by two sons, Brian (Michelle) Hysell of Manchester, Tennessee, and Duane Hysell Jr. of Michigan; and three grandchildren, Jason Hysell, Charlotte Hysell and Hannah Hysell. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Hysell and Larry Hysell.
As a young man, Duane worked for Chevrolet in Michigan before enlisting in the United States Army. He later worked at Oscar Meyer in Beardstown for many years and at the State Hospital in Jacksonville. Duane was a member of Faith Tabernacle in Jacksonville and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and classic cars and motorcycles.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service. Memorials are suggested to Faith Tabernacle. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 30, 2019