1/1
D.W. "Chick" Spangenberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE HALL — D.W. "Chick" Spangenberg, 96, of Hillview passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born July 21, 1924, in White Hall, the son of Harry and Lola Young Spangenberg. He married Theo Marie Patterson on Aug. 15, 1952, in Hillview and she preceded him in death on April 21, 2016.

He is survived by three grandchildren, Amy (Ryan) Cox of White Hall, Allison (Dan) Tepen of Hillview and Donnie (Annette) Early of Dixon; six great-grandchildren, Cody Cox, Benjamin, Logan and Briar Tepen, and Brenna and Callen Early; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Jo Early (surviving husband, Gary of White Hall); two brothers, Earl K. 'Tiny" Spangenberg and Donnie Spangenberg; and one sister, Helen Lorton.

Chick served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the USS Kraken submarine in the South Pacific, operating from bases in the Philippines and Australia. He farmed in the Hillview area for most of his life. He was a member the Hillview American Legion and United States Submarine Veterans of World War II.

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, the family has chosen to honor Chick with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion or North Greene FFA. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved