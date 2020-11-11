WHITE HALL — D.W. "Chick" Spangenberg, 96, of Hillview passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born July 21, 1924, in White Hall, the son of Harry and Lola Young Spangenberg. He married Theo Marie Patterson on Aug. 15, 1952, in Hillview and she preceded him in death on April 21, 2016.

He is survived by three grandchildren, Amy (Ryan) Cox of White Hall, Allison (Dan) Tepen of Hillview and Donnie (Annette) Early of Dixon; six great-grandchildren, Cody Cox, Benjamin, Logan and Briar Tepen, and Brenna and Callen Early; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Jo Early (surviving husband, Gary of White Hall); two brothers, Earl K. 'Tiny" Spangenberg and Donnie Spangenberg; and one sister, Helen Lorton.

Chick served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the USS Kraken submarine in the South Pacific, operating from bases in the Philippines and Australia. He farmed in the Hillview area for most of his life. He was a member the Hillview American Legion and United States Submarine Veterans of World War II.

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, the family has chosen to honor Chick with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion or North Greene FFA. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.