E. MARLENE PRUITT

ELDRED — E. Marlene Pruitt, 81, of Eldred passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 16, 1938, in White Hall, the daughter of Irven and Naomi Hayes May. She married Richard I. Pruitt on Dec. 30, 1955, in Walkerville and he survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Marla (Frank) Hustlar of Mandan, North Dakota; a son, Richard A. (Susan) Pruitt of Eldred; five grandchildren, Marshall (Kearsta) Pruitt, Melissa Harris, Erica (Nic) Broderson, Elizabeth (Chris Kein) Hutslar and Taylor (T.J.) Groth; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie (Charles) Brunk and Peggy (Charles) Ruff; a brother, Irven Allen May; two sister-in-laws, Joan Pruitt and Ruth Ann (Richard) Pruitt Hansen; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, John Pruitt.

Marlene worked in the food industry at numerous places during her career. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Celebration of life services will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Eldred Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.