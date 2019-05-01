WINCHESTER — Earl Craig Cox, 65, of Winchester passed away early Monday morning, April 29, 2019, at home.
He was born Feb. 22, 1954, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Earl Edward and Wanda Fayne Shearburn Cox. He married Karen Therese Porter on Aug. 10, 1974, in Winchester, and she preceded him in death April 17, 1999. Also preceding him was his sister, Diane Tennill; and his brother, Brett Cox.
Craig was a 1972 graduate of Winchester High School. He farmed with his father and worked for several years as an operator for Freesens. He also worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections in Jacksonville and Pittsfield, retiring in 2002.
He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed playing cards and was a Green Bay Packers fan. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Surviving are his children, Mick (Kara) Cox of Lafayette, California, and Michelle (Eric) Romine of Ashland; and his grandchildren, Elijah Craig Cox and Erin Reed Cox.
A funeral will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen and Earl Cox Rural Science Scholarship at the University of Illinois or to the Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 1, 2019