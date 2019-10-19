Earl Henry Floreth, 98, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, after a short illness.
He was born Aug. 18, 1921, in Jacksonville to D.O. and Ruth Ferguson Floreth.
Mr. Floreth attended Jacksonville High School, Illinois College and the University of Illinois, where he graduated with honors from the School of Journalism. During World War II he served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre aboard the USS Tappahannock. When he returned from the war he joined his father, uncle and brother in the family business, ILMO Products Co. He continued there until his retirement in 1986. During those years he was active in the Jacksonville community, serving as president of the board at Passavant Area Hospital and Jacksonville Country Club. He also served on the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Contact Club and had been a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where he also served as a Sunday school teacher. Earl enjoyed playing golf with his friends, skiing and sailing.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha; and their daughter, Beverly, in 1947; his wife, Dolores, in 1978; his wife, Jacqueline, in 2014; and his brother, R. Dean Floreth. He is survived by his children, Sandra Reeder, Deborah Fell, and Brad (Tammy) Floreth; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private burial will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS or the Mia Ware Foundation. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 19, 2019