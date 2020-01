GIRARD — Earl K. Skinner, 83, of Girard and formerly of Beardstown passed away Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020, at his residence in Girard.Earl was born May 21, 1936, in McCook, Nebraska, a son of Oscar Layton and Elsie Alice Dack Skinner.He married Ella Mae Sheets on Sept. 3, 1960, in Warsaw, Missouri; they later divorced but remained good friends. She passed away April 19, 2008. Earl later married Virginia (Woods) in 1981 in Beardstown; she passed away Dec. 14, 2018.Earl worked out of the International Union of Operators Engineers #965B in Springfield. He enjoyed running heavy equipment and working as a mechanic. He drove a truck for more than seven years. Earl loved animals, especially his dogs.Earl was preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife, Ella Mae; his wife, Virginia Skinner; a daughter, Alice Larton; and his sisters, Julie Skinner and Eleanor Jackson.Earl is survived by his daughters, Keila (Roger) Jackson of Girard, Lily (Bernie) Barker of Girard and Brenda (George Smith ) Lowe of Columbia, Missouri; his sons, Raymond (Julie Cherry) Skinner of Auburn and Brian Skinner of Thayer; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Skinner of Sedalia, Missouri.A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard with burial to follow at Girard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.