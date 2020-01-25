GIRARD — Earl K. Skinner, 83, of Girard and formerly of Beardstown passed away Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020, at his residence in Girard.
Earl was born May 21, 1936, in McCook, Nebraska, a son of Oscar Layton and Elsie Alice Dack Skinner.
He married Ella Mae Sheets on Sept. 3, 1960, in Warsaw, Missouri; they later divorced but remained good friends. She passed away April 19, 2008. Earl later married Virginia (Woods) in 1981 in Beardstown; she passed away Dec. 14, 2018.
Earl worked out of the International Union of Operators Engineers #965B in Springfield. He enjoyed running heavy equipment and working as a mechanic. He drove a truck for more than seven years. Earl loved animals, especially his dogs.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife, Ella Mae; his wife, Virginia Skinner; a daughter, Alice Larton; and his sisters, Julie Skinner and Eleanor Jackson.
Earl is survived by his daughters, Keila (Roger) Jackson of Girard, Lily (Bernie) Barker of Girard and Brenda (George Smith) Lowe of Columbia, Missouri; his sons, Raymond (Julie Cherry) Skinner of Auburn and Brian Skinner of Thayer; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Skinner of Sedalia, Missouri.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard with burial to follow at Girard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
