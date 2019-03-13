Obituary Print Edie E. (Schroeder) Cooper | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL — Edie E. Cooper, 75, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida.



She was born in White Hall, one of eight children of William and Carrie Schroeder.



Surviving are her husband, Weldon Cooper; children Viola Griffith and William Cooper; sisters Shirley Berg and Carol McEvers; and brothers Gary Schroeder and David Schroeder. She has five grandchildren, Karen, Jess, William, Billy and David; one great-granddaughter, Liberty; two stepgranddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Dorcas Retzer and Sue Wyatt and brother Bill Schroeder.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 13, 2019

