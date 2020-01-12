Edith Little, 67, of Jacksonville, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Edith Marcella Starner was born Aug. 12, 1952, in Jacksonville. She was the youngest child of Everett and Mildred Witwer Starner.
Edith graduated from Franklin High School in 1970. She married Earl Eddinger in 1970. They have a son, Earl Gregory Eddinger who survives with his wife, Hope Nicole.
Edith married Cecil Little in 1983. Both Cecil and Earl preceded her in death as well as her parents, Everett and Mildred Starner; her sister, Marjorie Gray; her brother, Leslie Starner; two nephews; and a niece.
Edith is also survived by her brother, Marvin (Liz) Starner; her sisters, Ann Newingham, Shelby Walls, Sue Wilford, Mary Carver and Lela Denny; her "favorite" brother-in-law, Sean Denny; and relative, Gary Eddinger; many nieces and nephews; including her niece and friend, Angela Walls; grandchildren, Madison Eddinger, Jordan Brooks and son, Dorian, Myckel Robinson, Elizabeth Robinson and daughter, Rosalee.
She was a member of Youngblood Baptist Church, honorary member of Nortonville Community Club and a member of the Bodacious Babes Red Hat Club. Edith possessed a powerful personality. She was fun-loving and her sense of humor and laughter was contagious. She loved and was loved by many, but her dearest love was for her son, Greg.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service. Private ash burial will be held at a later date at Youngblood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at buhcanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 12, 2020