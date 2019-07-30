Edith Lucille (Bartz) Manning, 90, of Franklin died Friday, July 27, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall.
She was born Feb. 24, 1929, near Naples, a daughter of the late Charles Martin and Izetta Everena Crawford Bartz.
She married William L. Manning on Jan. 7, 1945, in Waverly, and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2016.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Bill E. Manning (Shannan) of Virden, Todd Manning (Terra) of Pontiac; five great-grandchildren, Billy Manning of Hillsboro, Kayla Manning of Decatur, Josie Herron of Chicago, Paige Manning of Springfield and Gavin Manning of Pontiac; daughters-in-law, Jayne Manning of Pontiac and Mary Lou Means (Farrell) of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Ervin Manning; a daughter, Nancy Spradlin; brothers, Ervin Bartz, Sidney Bartz, Charles M. Bartz Jr. and William Bartz; a sister, Ruby Hunt; and a half- sister, Gladys Bettis.
Edith worked in retail for many years, working for Jacksonville Emporium and Gillespie's and retiring from J.C. Penney in Jacksonville.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Providence Cemetery near Franklin. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be made to Franklin United Methodist Church, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
