REES STATION – Edith Smith Rees, 96, of Rees Station, died Friday, April 3 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville. She was born May 17, 1923, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Allen C. and Josephine Hennessey Smith. She married William Milford Rees III on July 20, 1947, at the Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2007.

Mrs. Rees is survived by three children, William M. (Nita) Rees IV and Richard (Diana) Rees, both of Franklin, and Beverly Rees of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Billy Ray Rees Austin of Modesto, Kelse (Justin) Mather of Rees Station, Shelbe (Danny) Papineau of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, Brandy (John) Renfro of Springfield, Christina Rees of Colorado, Jennifer (Aaron) Charlesworth of Arenzville, Jeromy (Mindy) Rees of Chatham, and Maria (Ben Llewellyn) Rees and Elizabeth (James) Casey, both of Jacksonville; 17 great-grandchildren, one brother, Virgil (Alice) Smith of Jacksonville, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Brandon William Rees, one brother, Allen C. Smith, and four sisters, Marjorie Proffitt, Dorothy Ebrey, Mildred Meyer, and Mary Smith.

Mrs. Rees graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1941 and received her teaching degree from MacMurray College in 1943. She taught school for several years for the Franklin and Waverly school districts, beginning in a one-room country schoolhouse. Following her marriage, Mrs. Rees assumed the role of an active farmer's wife and homemaker. She was an excellent cook and fed her family and farmhands large lunches daily. If they were too busy to come in and eat, she would deliver it to the fields. In addition, she ran the grocery store with her husband at Rees Station for several years. She was a lifelong member of Durbin United Methodist Church, served two terms on the Franklin School Board, and many years on the Elm City board of directors. She was an active member of the Franklin American Legion Auxiliary for nearly 70 years. She also worked as a substitute teacher, election judge, and Cub Scout den mother. She loved cars, beginning with the 1941 Ford she had in high school and college. Above all else, she cherished her family.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin. Memorials are suggested to Durbin United Methodist Church or Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.